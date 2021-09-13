Wapda surpasses single-day hydel power generation capacity

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has surpassed the single-day hydel power generation capacity, as its stations crossed 8,800MW during the peak hours.

This is the highest hydel electricity generation during the current fiscal year. Wapda delivered 8,854MW to the national grid during the peak hours on Sunday night. This quantum of hydel power share registered an increase of around 1,277MW, compared with that of the previous year.

This increased share of hydel electricity is due to the maximum power generation from Tarbela Hydel Power Station and Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station. Tarbela Hydel Power Stations cumulatively generated 4,926MW, higher than the installed capacity of 4,888MW.

Mangla Hydel Power Station contributed 920MW, Ghazi Barotha 1,450MW and Neelum-Jhelum 850MW, while other hydel power stations cumulatively shared 708MW to the national grid.

At present, Wapda owns and operates 22 hydel power stations, including Neelum-Jhelum with the cumulative installed generation capacity of 9,406MW. These hydel power stations provide around 37 billion units of electricity annually on the average to the national grid.

The share of hydel generation greatly contributes to lowering the overall tariff for the consumers, as the electricity generated through other sources is much costlier than the hydel electricity. Officials said Wapda is vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to enhance the share of hydel electricity in the national grid.

A number of mega projects are being constructed in the hydropower sector scheduled to be completed from 2023 to 2029. The Wapda projects will double the installed hydel power generation capacity from 9,406MW to 18,431MW.

Likewise, Wapda’s contribution of green and clean hydel electricity to the national grid will also increase from the existing 37 billion units to more than 81 billion units/annum.