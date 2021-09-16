Waqar Younis names Wasim Akram for Pakistan’s head coach

Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis believes that former pacer, Wasim Akram should be considered for the new Pakistan’s head coach as he would be a perfect fit for the role.

Waqar said that Wasim has been a brilliant coach in the franchise T20 leagues and should take the step to coach the national team.

In an interview, Waqar said that Wasim could have a similar role to that of Indian cricket team head coach, Ravi Shastri.

Waqar Younis said, “I am serious, and I have talked about this with him a lot of time. He also has a good say in the cricket board, and he is one of the biggest cricketing names in the country. See, what Ravi Shastri is doing in the Indian team, leading the coaching panel, Wasim can play the same role in Pakistan,”

He added that it is not necessary for the national team to look for a foreign coach as the local coaches are capable enough of doing a good job.

He also said that there are a lot of accomplished coaches that are familiar with Pakistan’s domestic cricket who can do a remarkable job for the nation.

Waqar also talked about the former fast bowler, Aqib Javed, who had commented that Waqar should learn the art of coaching before making his inevitable comeback as a coach for the Pakistan team, he had made five comebacks in 15 years, and he still does not know how to coach.

Waqar said, “Let’s say, Aqib Javed, he has done coaching courses and is currently coaching Lahore Qalandars. Why doesn’t he try for the Pakistan team’s coaching?”

Waqar Younis recently resigned from his coaching position after serving as the bowling coach for two years.