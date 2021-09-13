WATCH: Dog enters the ground and runs away with the ball

During the women’s cricket match, the dog entered the ground and ran away with the ball.

The video went viral while fielding a pet dog in the semi-finals of the All Ireland Women’s T20 Cup.

Millions of people watched videos on the Internet and could not help but admire the dog.

This interesting incident took place in the semi-finals of the All Ireland Women’s T20 Cup when, as the twelfth player, a dog untied its owner’s rope and entered the field.

At the same time, the fielder threw the ball towards the wicket-keeper, the keeper tried to run out but the ball reached the dog on the overflow which made the ball move by pressing it in the teeth.

The undoubted star of the day yesterday. #Dazzle https://t.co/aBP7KExH2V — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) September 12, 2021

After that, the fielders in the ground and the owner of the dog also kept running after him, but after dodging all the fielders, he stopped right next to the batsman on the pitch where the batsman flashed him and took the ball back from him.