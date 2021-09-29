Watch: Fisherman is dragged into a lake by a huge fish
A fisherman, Lorant Szabo has been fishing at the lake since he was a kid, but he had no idea what awaited him on a beautiful June day.
In Hungary, it appears that we’ve finally gotten our hands on a version of the classic Moby-Dick tale. However, it is based on a true incident that occurred in Somogy County. Lorant Szabo was filmed fishing at Lake Harsasberki on a beautiful June day, according to a YouTube video.
However, things did not work out so well for him. When a fish pulls at his fishing pole, we see him waiting. He leaps into the air and attempts to drag it up to the banks. However, he eventually drowns in the water.
Mr. Szabo has fished at the lake since he was a boy. A large catfish tugged at the bait as he waited to expect a good catch this day.
Mr. Szabo quickly lost control of his fishing line, and the cable became entangled in the threads, preventing him from pulling the brakes. The lurching fish dragged him into the water in this manner.
Mr. Szabo had previously published a video of the event earlier that month. It didn’t take long for the video to go viral on the internet. Mr. Szabo noted in the commentary of his own YouTube video that he struggled for an hour to find his fishing pole in the lake.
According to Mr. Szabo, “The line got stuck, so the huge fish pulled me into the water. Later managed to catch, it was 66kg.” Indeed, that was a good catch.
