Watch: Ghulam Fatima of Pakistan recreates Shane Warne’s trademark delivery

Hardcore cricket fans still remember the magical delivery bowled by Australian spinner Shane Warne to England opener, Andrew Strauss in 2005. The delivery spun sharply from the offside of Strauss and shattered leg stumps. This was marked as one of the most memorable moments of that year. Now, Pakistan’s spinner Ghulam Fatima recreated the delivery when she bowled out a batter during the domestic cricket match.

The left-handed-batter Fareeha advanced out of the crease in an attempt to hit Fatima’s delivery out of the park, but the sharply spun ball got the better of her.

The situation was similar to that when it happened in 2005. The ball was pitched offside.

Fatima shared the video of her glorious moment on Twitter.

Cricket expert Osman Samiuddin prised her.

Elephants Tweet was also stunned after seeing this and praised her.

Pitched there and hit the leg stump.. Wow.. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WFJatpLb84 — Elephant Tweets 🐘 (@Elephantero) September 14, 2021

Several Twitter users started tagging former bowler Warne.

Fatima responds to the video

The 25-year-old has now become a social media sensation after her video went viral. Many users on Twitter compared Fatima’s delivery with Warne’s iconic delivery and praised her.

Fatima has no idea that her delivery would become the hot topic.

“I didn’t know that it would be praised this way, I am very happy to be recognized and praised by many,” she said while speaking to the media.

“Shane Warne is one of my ideal bowlers along with Imran Tahir and Yasir Shah. I want to be as successful leg spinner in women’s cricket as these legends were in their careers,” she stated.

She has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and T20Is in 2017 before being dropped out. But she did not lose hope and worked even harder to make her dreams come true.

When she was asked a question about her passion for cricket, she replied that she used to play with her brothers in her village and her father always supported her.