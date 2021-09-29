Watch video: The bride and groom do push-ups onstage

This couple sets fitness goals in addition to couple goals on their wedding day. When Akshita Arora and Aditya Mahajan were married, they wanted to do something unique to show off their passion for fitness and training.

The pair, both fitness teachers from Fittr with Squad, decided to do push-ups on the wedding stage instead of the typical exotic wedding photoshoots and big bridal entries. On social media, a video of the scene has gone viral.

According to an Instagram photo shared by the groom, the wedding took place last Saturday at Heritage Village Manesar in Gurugram.

The bride and groom can be seen doing push-ups on the wedding stage in the brief video, which went viral after makeup artist Parul Garg published it on Instagram. Onstage, Akshita Arora and Aditya Mahajan worked out like pros, unfazed by their heavy bridal gowns.

“Push-ups on wedding stage? Fitness goals by my bride Akshita Arora and her beloved Aditya Mahajan,” written by Parul Garg while sharing the video.

The video has received over 9.8 lakh views and 77,000 ‘likes,’ as well as hundreds of comments since it was released online.

One Instagram user said, “Hats off to the bride.” Another person agreed, adding that seeing the bride do push-ups while wearing heavy clothing and jewelry was incredible.

Several more Instagram users have just commented with clapping emojis.