Watermelon record set by a female bodybuilder

Kortney Olsen set a world record by bursting three watermelons with her thighs in 7.5 seconds.

Kortney Olson burst three watermelons in 7.5 seconds, easily breaking Ukrainian Olga Liashchuk’s previous record of 14.65 seconds set in 2014.

Olson also broke Iranian athlete Rohollah Doshmanziari’s male record of 10.88 seconds.

She pulled off the record-breaking act earlier this month to commemorate the opening of her athletic clothes business in Las Vegas.

Olson told the media, “I just decided in correlation with our store opening because it’s a community space and we really want to start utilizing the space to teach things, to share this watermelon-crushing story with younger girls.”

She also stated that it was a time-consuming process to ensure that her record attempt was valid.

She also shared, “You’ve got to have two witness affidavits, you have to use two official stopwatches that are within a tenth of a second, and then you take the average of your two timekeepers.

“You go through quite an extensive application process and then go from there.”

