WCLA restores Alamgiri gate, temple of Loh

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has restored the Alamgiri Gate and Temple of Loh located inside the Lahore Fort at the cost of Rs7.32 million.

The project that was completed within year, focused on conservation and restoration of the interior part of the Alamgiri Gate.

The authorities said that the fresco of the main dome of Alamgiri Gate has been restored along with the structural strengthening of the gate’s building. The cement plaster that was put in the past has also been removed.

Similarly, walls have also been strengthened and cleaned from graffiti and flooring of the area inside the gate has also been done.

Similar work has been done inside the temple of Loh. The temple has been consolidated and restored and the lime plaster has been done inside the temple after the cleansing of the walls.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that Alamgiri Gate was one of the important monuments inside the fort.

“It needed much attention as it was neglected in the past. Our team has restored it technically. Same was the case with the temple of Loh and now it is restored,” said Lashari.