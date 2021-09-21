why frozen lemons are amazing? here are the reasons

Why frozen lemons are amazing?

We enjoy sharing fun, easy tips with you that have been around for a long time but you have to come across them to find out about them. This is one of those hints your grandmother would use, who would have received it from her mother or grandmother. Of fact, these are frequently the best tips! So, did you know that freezing your lemons is a great idea? Continue reading to find out why!

Lemons are really popular. Some people use them to provide a little more zing to their drink, while others use them to enhance the flavour of their food, such as salads or seafood. We also enjoy lemon cake, lemon meringue pie, and lemon curd and cook these on a regular basis.

Have you ever considered freezing a large number of lemons? There are numerous approaches. You can throw a handful in the freezer, but you could also be a little more cautious.

Those lemons are quite sour, which is why they aren’t the most popular snack fruit. But that needs to change! By freezing the lemon, it loses some of its sour flavours, making it much more appetising. Plus, the golden fruit is quite nutritious!

Lemons fight bacteria, parasites, and worms, contain chemicals that help prevent cancer, regulate blood pressure, and are anti-stress and anti-depressant.

When lemons are frozen, their flavour changes a lot and they become much ‘easier to consume. Once the lemon has thawed, the acidity will gradually return. The peel of the lemon is the most significant portion of the fruit, containing 5 to 10 times (1) more vitamins than the juice. Before putting the lemon in the freezer, make sure to wash it!

Lemon freezing has become a regular habit in many households. When your washed lemons are totally frozen, remove them from the freezer. Sprinkle the frozen lemon peel over salads, noodles, soup, breakfast cereals, glasses of water, or ice cream. The frozen peel tastes much better than the thawed peel.