Winnie-the-Pooh Cottage in England is available for rent

Winnie-the-Pooh’s Cottage in England is available for rent

To commemorate the beloved character’s 95th anniversary, a cottage-inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh’s home is offered for rent in England.

Kim Raymond, an artist who has been drawing Pooh for 30 years, developed the “Bearbnb” home, a collaboration between Disney and Airbnb, in East Sussex’s Ashdown Forest.

To design the cottage an exact picture of the snack-loving bear’s abode, Raymond said she studied elements from A.A. Milne’s stories and E.H. Shepard’s original illustrations.

Above the door is a sign that reads “Mr. Sanders,” and the cupboards are packed with “Hunny” pots.

Guided tours of the Hundred Acre Wood and rounds of Poohsticks, a game in which players drop sticks from Poohsticks Bridge, will be provided to guests who rent the cottage.

According to the news release, the cottage is equipped with yoga mats, diaries, and throw blankets to encourage visitors to “embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who is known for going at his own pace.”

Single-night stays at the cottage will be available for $130 Starting Monday.

Hands off the honey pots and a snack of “a little something” at 11 a.m. are among the house regulations.