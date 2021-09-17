World Patient Safety Day observed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid urged doctors to provide “safe treatment” to patients in healthcare facilities at a seminar organised at Fatima Jinnah Medical University in connection with the World Patient Safety Day 2021 on Friday.

Present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Focal Person for Patient Safety and Quality Dr Hussain Jaffery, WHO Head of Office Punjab Dr Jamshed Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shirin Khawar, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar, Professor Javed Chaudhry, faculty members and a large number of students.

The health minister led a walk for awareness on Patient Safety in the University. Professor Amir Zaman and Dr. Hussain Jaffery presented national and international statistics on patient safety.

Dr Rashid said that the World Patient Safety Day gives everyone an opportunity to renew their pledge for safe treatment of patients.

“The day affords us an opportunity to renew pledge for safe treatment for patients. As doctors we must ensure no patient faces harm in healthcare settings. By taking some extra measures, a lot of lives can be saved,” said Dr Rashid.

Addressing the theme of World Patient Safety Day — Safe Maternal and Newborn Care’— she said that the government was taking it as its top priority.

The World Patient Safety Day is observed globally on September 17 every year. The objectives of WPSD are to increase public awareness and engagement, enhance global understanding, and work towards global solidarity and action by all stakeholders to improve patient safety.

Focal Person Patient Safety & Quality Dr. Hussain Jaffery said that at least five patients die a minute because of unsafe health care globally.

WHO Head of Office Punjab Dr Jamshed Ahmed congratulated organisers for holding an awareness seminar on patient safety.