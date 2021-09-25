Worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India: PM tells UN

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and India clashed Friday at the United Nations as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the rival of a “reign of terror” on Muslims, drawing a stern rebuke.

PM’s speech to the annual summit was loaded as he accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a plan to “purge India of Muslims.”

“The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India,” PM said in an address, delivered by video due to Covid-19 precautions.

“The hate-filled Hindutva ideology, propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime, has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India’s 200 million-strong Muslim community,” he said.

"Islamophobia is pernicious phenomena that we all need to collectively combat," Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI,

Keynote address at @UN General Assembly #UNGA 76#PMImranKhanAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/Yk87Py4h1C — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 24, 2021

PM Imran was referring to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and the affiliated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a century-old Hindu revivalist movement with a paramilitary component.

Under Modi, India has rescinded the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), its only Muslim-majority region, pushed through a citizenship law that critics call discriminatory and has witnessed repeated flare-ups of religious-based violence.

Speaking on the day Modi was visiting the White House, PM Khan said commercial interests with billion-plus India were allowing it to “get away with human rights abuses with complete impunity.”