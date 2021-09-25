Worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India: PM tells UN
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan and India clashed Friday at the United Nations as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the rival of a “reign of terror” on Muslims, drawing a stern rebuke.
PM’s speech to the annual summit was loaded as he accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a plan to “purge India of Muslims.”
“The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India,” PM said in an address, delivered by video due to Covid-19 precautions.
“The hate-filled Hindutva ideology, propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime, has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India’s 200 million-strong Muslim community,” he said.
"Islamophobia is pernicious phenomena that we all need to collectively combat,"
PM Imran was referring to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and the affiliated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a century-old Hindu revivalist movement with a paramilitary component.
Under Modi, India has rescinded the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), its only Muslim-majority region, pushed through a citizenship law that critics call discriminatory and has witnessed repeated flare-ups of religious-based violence.
Speaking on the day Modi was visiting the White House, PM Khan said commercial interests with billion-plus India were allowing it to “get away with human rights abuses with complete impunity.”
