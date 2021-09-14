Yasir Hussain explains why he hasn’t revealed the face of his son Kabir
Yasir Hussain explains why he hasn’t publicly introduced his son Kabir Hussain to his fans. On Tuesday, the actor shared gorgeous images from Kabir’s Aqeeqah ceremony on his Instagram account.
Yasir and his wife Iqra Aziz have also seen all smiles embracing their son in one of the photos. The star of Lahore Se Aagey also added a humorous caption to his photo.
“Chehra kya dekhty ho
dil mai utar kar dekho na,” he quipped.
Yasir then added, “mai toh aaj tasweer laga doon bus bachy ki nani ne phasoori dali hui hai lol @iiqraaziz (I’d share a photo but the child’s grandmother doesn’t allow).”
