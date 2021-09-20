Zabe Khan: ‘Massive interest to buy PFL’s franchises’

The Chief Executive of Global Soccer Venture (GSV), Zabe Khan said that a massive interest was shown to buy Pakistan Football League (PFL)’s franchises.

In a statement after the tender for PFL’s franchises went on the ground, Zabe told that the newly introduced football league is gaining similar attention that of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He said, “It is overwhelming to see massive interest by the public to buy the franchise of PFL. We believe that it is getting as much attention as PSL in Pakistan right now,”

Zabe Khan added that the tenders for Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar franchises were advertised. Pakistanis from Europe, America, and UAE have shown interest in buying franchises.

He said, “We have received bids from Europe, America, and UAE. The winning buyers will be revealed soon,”

“Plannings are underway to associate franchise owners with European football clubs. PFL will also feature international football stars from around the world,”