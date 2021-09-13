Zahir Jaffer’s parents served notice by Islamabad court, hearing suspended till Sept 15

Zahir Jaffer’s parents have been served notice by the Islamabad High Court, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam rape and murder case, and suspended the hearing till September 15.

Whereas, Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC was hearing the bail plea of the suspect’s father Zakir Jaffer, and of the employees of Therapy Works.

The court directed Advocate Shah Khawar, the counsel for Noor’s family, to succumb to a power of attorney today.

During the hearing, the lawyer answered that he would succumb to a power of attorney on behalf of his client Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father, today (Monday).

On the contrary, the request for cancellation of bail of the employees of Therapy Works is also being heard, Khawar said.

He further added that if the court considered it suitable, it could hear all the petitions together.

Justice Farooq said that the rules to grant and cancel bail are dissimilar.

He further stated that the court will hear the two petitions distinctly.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris stated that if the hearing is to be suspended, then postpone it till tomorrow.

The court ordered Khawar to succumb to a power of attorney and adjourned the hearing till September 15.

Furthermore, a notice was also delivered on the bail application of Zahir Jaffer’s mother Asmat Zakir again.

Meanwhile, a protest was apprehended outside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing by Noor’s family and friends, calling for immediate justice in the case.

The victim’s father Shaukat Mukadam was also present at the protest.

Noor’s friends and family necessitated her killer be conveyed to justice.

They also claimed that those who aided the killer not be unconfined on bail.