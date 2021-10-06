6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Chiba Prefecture: JMA

TOKYO – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on Thursday struck Japan’s Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 10:41 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 35.6 degrees north and a longitude of 140.1 degrees east, and at depth of 80 km.

The quake logged 5 plus in some parts of Chiba Prefecture and Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.