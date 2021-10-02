ACWA Power IPO oversubscribed 248 times; attract $300 billion

Web DeskWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 01:28 pm

RIYADH: The Saudi utility developer ACWA Power completed the institutional book-building process for its initial public offering, receiving bids worth 248 times what it is issuing, Arab News quoted a filing on the Tadawul Stock Exchange.

The company drew orders of SR1.127 trillion ($300.4 billion) from institutional investors, to which it is allocating 90 per cent of the 81.2 million shares on offer, Riyad Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia, JP Morgan Saudi Arabia and NATIXIS, the financial advisers, lead managers, book-runners and underwriters for the IPO said.

The retail offering, to which the remaining 10 per cent of shares will be allocated, began on September 29 and ran through October 1.

ACWA set the final offer price at SR56/share after initially providing a range of between SR51 and SR56.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin Price in Pakistan, 2nd October 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate for...
1 hour ago
QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 2nd October 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 2nd October 2021) 24k gram...
1 hour ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 2nd October 2021

Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
1 hour ago
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 2nd October 2021

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
1 hour ago
Saudi local currency Sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging markets index

RIYADH: The global index provider FTSE Russell said it will add Saudi...
2 hours ago
Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief

DUBAI: Dubai has created a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will...