Al-Karam Textile Mills, Recover™ sign agreement

KARACHI: Recover™ has signed a multiyear agreement with Al-Karam Textile Mills to provide a collaborative end-to-end solution to meet the design, development, production and sustainability demands in the home textile industry, a statement said.

The partnership will allow Al-Karam Textile Mills to seamlessly integrate the lowest impact and sustainable Recover™ recycled cotton fibre into their products to achieve their sustainability goals of waste reduction and environmental conservation.

The use of recycled cotton fibre and cotton fibre blends has become a requirement to meet the surging demand from the global home textile industry.

Under this agreement, Recover™ will provide high quality sustainable fibre, exclusively to Al-Karam Textile Mills. This will make Al-Karam the sole manufacturer of Recover™ fibre in Pakistan for the next four years.

Recover™ recycles industrial and consumer cotton waste, replacing the need to cultivate cotton, limiting the use of dyes through its colour blend system and reduces the textile landfill waste through its proprietary technology using a combination of art and science.