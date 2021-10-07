Amir praises Sarfaraz’s son bowling, watch video

Former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Amir praised the exceptional swing bowling of the former Pakistan cricketer, Sarfaraz Ahmed son.

Video uploaded to the popular social media platform Twitter, where Sarfaraz’s son, Abdullah is bowling to the former Pakistan cricketer, Basit Ali.

Abdullah managed to beat the bat of Basit with a terrific outswing, as he showcased a glimpse of his talent.

In the video, Basit asked Abdullah what he wants to become in future to which he replied, ‘Mohammad Amir’.

Watch video

On Twitter, the video was appreciated by the cricketing fraternity and it got over 8,500 likes and 300 retweets.

The video also caught the attention of former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, as he praised the talent of Abdullah.

Amir said that Abdullah swings the ball better than him and said that he will hopefully represent Pakistan in the future.

Amir tweeted, “swing to mere se b acha kar rha hai meri jan INSHALLAH he will represent Pakistan in future”