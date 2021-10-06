Are people with big heads more intelligent than those with smaller heads?

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 02:13 pm
big heads more intelligent than those with smaller heads

New scientific research proves that people with big heads have higher than average intelligence.

Earlier studies had consistently identified a correlation between brain size and cognitive performance, but the relationship seemed to grow weaker as studies included more participants, so Nave, Koellinger, and colleagues hoped to pursue the question with a sample size that dwarfed previous effort

An unrealistic science has been devoted to this knowledge, which has been called the science of the heads, phrenology. It was based on the assumption that personality traits and intelligence could be determined by the size, shape and shape of the skull.

Phrenology remained a very popular branch of science until the late 19th century and early 20th century.

A team of pediatric researchers at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, led by Dr Teresa Brennan, compared the mental development of small children with small heads and compared them with older children. Turned out that head size has nothing to do with mental development.

And so the research of these researchers proved to be the last nail in the coffin of old-fashioned illusions.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

18 seconds ago
Athlete titled as ‘Dutch Giant’ is the world's tallest professional bodybuilder

Guinness World Records has named a Dutch athlete who measures 7 feet,...
39 mins ago
Toilet discovered in Jerusalem 2,700 years ago was a rare luxury

Authorities in Jerusalem announced Tuesday that archaeologists discovered a unique antique toilet...
52 mins ago
Alabama guy unofficially breaks the world record for chin-ups

When an Alabama guy accomplished 15 chin-ups in one minute while wearing...
54 mins ago
Police helps to free seven newborn squirrels who got tangle with their tails

It seems a little crazy, but police are hurrying out to free...
19 hours ago
Unbelievable! 800 year old mobile phone discovered

Archaeologists and space creatures have made a unique claim, according to which...
19 hours ago
Did you know after 150 years, the Edinburgh Seven received their degrees?

Seven women who were among the first females to be admitted to...