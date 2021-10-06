Are people with big heads more intelligent than those with smaller heads?

New scientific research proves that people with big heads have higher than average intelligence.

Earlier studies had consistently identified a correlation between brain size and cognitive performance, but the relationship seemed to grow weaker as studies included more participants, so Nave, Koellinger, and colleagues hoped to pursue the question with a sample size that dwarfed previous effort

An unrealistic science has been devoted to this knowledge, which has been called the science of the heads, phrenology. It was based on the assumption that personality traits and intelligence could be determined by the size, shape and shape of the skull.

Phrenology remained a very popular branch of science until the late 19th century and early 20th century.

A team of pediatric researchers at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, led by Dr Teresa Brennan, compared the mental development of small children with small heads and compared them with older children. Turned out that head size has nothing to do with mental development.

And so the research of these researchers proved to be the last nail in the coffin of old-fashioned illusions.