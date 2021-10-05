Arrangements for Punjab govt’s participation in Dubai Expo finalised

LAHORE: The fifth meeting of the Steering Committee on Dubai Expo, held at the Civil Secretariat, finalised the arrangements for the participation of the Punjab government in the Dubai Expo.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the meeting. The committee also approved administrative and financial measures for the participation in the Dubai Expo; formation of a cultural subcommittee, comprising members of the information and culture,planning and development and Punjab Investment Board.

An international business conference would be held on November 21 at the Dubai Expo with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as the chief guest.

Provincial ministers, members of the assembly, administrative secretaries and investors from Pakistan and other countries would attend the business conference.

The provincial minister said the Dubai Expo would open new avenues for investment, adding that investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab would be highlighted through the Dubai Expo.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, CEO of PBIT, gave a briefing on the preparation of various departments in the Dubai Expo.

Additional secretary of Industries and Commerce, directors of the Punjab Board of Investment and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.