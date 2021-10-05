Babar Azam birthday wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Today the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Imran Khan turned 69. Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for PM.

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam also took to the microblogging site to wish “the legend of cricket” a happy birthday.

Earlier, the cricketer also wished the premier a healthy year and life.

Babar Azam wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend of our game. May you live a healthy life and keep inspiring us to do better. I hope you have a good year ahead for our beloved country,”

Popular social networking platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were abuzz with wishes for the PM.

#HappyBirthdayPMIK quickly became one of the top trends in Pakistan.

Imran Khan is the 22nd PM of Pakistan, and a former World Cup-winning captain of Pakistan.

He was born on 5th October 1952, in Lahore. PM went on to secure his education from Aitchison College, the Royal Grammar School, and Oxford University.

However, made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 16 in Lahore.