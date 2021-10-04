Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle’s record, becomes the fastest to reach 7000 T20 runs

Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam on Sunday achieved another milestone. He became the fastest player to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket, surpassing flamboyant West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle.

Babar reached the milestone during Central Punjab’s clash against Southern Punjab in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

He was only four runs away from the milestone when he stepped on the crease yesterday.

Babar broke Gayle’s record, who reached the 7,000-run milestone in his 192nd inning.

Babar Azam reached that milestone in the 189th inning.

When Babar scored 6,000 runs earlier this year, he was three innings short of Chris Gayle’s record. Since then, he has added another 1,000 runs to his total T20 runs record in just 22 innings.

He has scored 2,204 runs out of 7,000 in T20Is. In April this year, he even surpassed Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest player to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. He beat Kohli by a margin of four innings.

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to 2000 T20I runs 🔥 He has taken only 52 innings to achieve the feat!#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/cJT2HkYScg — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2021

Babar scored his fastest 2,000 runs in just 52 innings, while Kohli, who was previously the fastest to reach 2,000 runs, managed to do so in 56 innings.

Pakistani skipper became the 11th player to score 2,000 runs in T20Is.

Babar hammered his sixth T20 century last week, giving him a record for the most T20 hundreds by a Pakistani batsman. Babar Azam has the best ratio of the 50s/innings in T20 cricket among all the top batsmen in the globe, with 64 runs of 50 or more from 186 innings.