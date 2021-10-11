Bangladesh emphasises enhanced Sino-Bangla trade relations

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s commerce minister Tipu Munshi has termed China a “great friend” of Bangladesh and emphasised enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially boosting the trade ties in the days to come.

“There is no doubt that China is a great friend of Bangladesh and they play a big role in our development efforts,” said the minister while addressing on Sunday the “BCCCI-ERF Best Reporting Award on Bilateral Relationship between Bangladesh and China” as the chief guest.

Organised jointly by the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF), Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming spoke on the occasion virtually as the special guest.

Chaired by BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza, its Secretary General Shahjahan Mridha Benu and ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam made welcome remarks while ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy gave the vote of thanks.

BCCCI Joint Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha moderated the function and said that they would continue to sponsor the award programme in the future and also would provide fellowships to ERF members.

Mentioning that trade and commerce in recent times play a very significant role in global politics, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always directs the Bangladesh missions abroad to put priority on enhancing trade and commerce relations with different countries and thus boosting exports.

He said China is the largest supplier of machinery and goods to Bangladesh, as well as Bangladesh’s largest trade partner.

The minister said that Bangladesh enjoys an excellent financial relationship with China and it really means a lot for Bangladesh.

Li said that Bangladesh has made remarkable achievements in economic development and also in different socio-economic fields over the last 50 years while the country attained the Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule.

The Chinese Ambassador said Bangladesh is an important participant of the Belt and Road Initiative and also the first country to join this initiative in South Asia.

Li also invited Bangladeshi businesses and the minister to take part in the upcoming China International Import Exposition and the Canton Fair to be held in China.

Later, the Bangladeshi minister along with other guests presented the awards to 10 best reporters in 10 different categories.