Bilawal claims PPP has solutions to control inflation, reduce poverty

KOTLI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the answers to soaring inflation and rising poverty in the country lied with his party.

Addressing an election campaign rally in Kotli, Bilawal said, “Our opponents are unable to show their faces as those who have been defeated in elections cannot show their faces to the masses, neither can those who win polls through the rigging.”

By-elections on two seats of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly, LA-3 (Mirpur 3) and LA-12 (Kotli 5), are scheduled to be held on October 10. The seats had fallen vacant after PPP’s Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin resigned and PTI leader Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry became the AJK president.

In July, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had grabbed 25 general seats in the AJK legislative assembly, followed by 11 seats won by the PPP. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured only six seats.

Both Bilawal and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had rejected the results of the Kashmir polls, alleging that the elections were rigged.

PPP Chairman remained confident in the rally that PPP said jiyalas (supporters) were ready for the final battle now.

“If you want to deal with inflation and poverty, then the PPP is your way out as the party had handled inflation, unemployment and poverty pretty well in the past too,” he said.

Bilawal asked people to make the PPP candidate win in the October 10 elections by casting voting in his favour.

Indirectly referring to the imprisonment of a PPP leader’s son, who was arrested after the polls in July, he said jiyalas were trained in jails. Bilawal said the opposition did not know that every jiyala needed to go to jail. “We compete against oppressors and dictators from the prison cells,” he said.