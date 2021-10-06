BitOasis closes $30 million funding in Series B

DUBAI: BitOasis has wrapped up Series B funding round of $30 million from new and existing investors, Khaleej Times reported.

The round is co-led by Chicago-based venture capital firm Jump Capital, along with Mena region’s Wamda, and is set to propel BitOasis on to an accelerated growth trajectory.

The fundraising round also includes new investors, such as Alameda Research and Global Founders Capital, with the existing investors such as Pantera Capital, Digital Currency Group, and NXMH.

“Our aim is to build the largest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform in the region, and our latest investment round serves as a vote of confidence in the BitOasis growth story. It further speaks to the state of interest in the Mena region’s growing crypto ecosystem, with global investors and venture capital heavyweights backing the region’s home-grown businesses,” said Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis.

“This new capital is going to equip us with the resources we need to expand our regional presence, while ensuring high standards of regulatory compliance. We work proactively with the regulators across the region and will acquire licences where available.”

Peter Johnson, partner at Jump Capital, said: “We are thrilled to be backing BitOasis, as they continue to scale the leading crypto platform in the Middle East. The company perfectly embodies the elements we seek when investing in international crypto exchanges, an exceptional team that deeply understands the market, a focus on regulatory compliance, and an ability to build a leading consumer brand.”

Fares Ghandour, partner at Wamda, said: “BitOasis is testament to the fact that you need passionate founders, a solid team, and a culture of unity to build a resilient and world-class business, and that’s exactly what this company is. Wamda is as proud as ever to back the region’s leading and most credible exchange since their inception.”