Bride gets married at a hospital for her grandmother

While most couples plan extravagant weddings to make their big day memorable, others place a greater focus on family engagement. So a granddaughter planned a wedding in her grandma’s hospital room for her elderly grandmother, who is facing terminal lung cancer. The moving video has now been viewed by thousands of people online.

Avis Russell, a 71-year-old Texas woman, had been diagnosed with cancer and, despite her best efforts, her health started to fail quickly. Sean had intended to marry her fiancé later this year, but she opted to hold it earlier because she knew her grandma might not be able to attend.

So she exchanged vows with her middle-school sweetheart at the Methodist Hospital, Northeast, in a modest ceremony supervised by a minister, so her grandma could be there.

The elderly woman is seen holding the bouquet on the bed overlooking the rite in a video released by the hospital on its social media accounts. But it was the hug she and her married husband gave Russell after the ceremony that made everyone cry.

Russell died tragically soon after the wedding. The hospital stated, “Avis (Russell) spent some of her final moments on this earth celebrating and loving her granddaughter.”

Not only family members, but others on social media were moved by the touching post. While the wedded couple’s relatives thanked the hospital for enabling them to organize the lovely ceremony, others praised the bride and groom for their thoughtful gesture and bestowed blessings on them.