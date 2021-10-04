Cathay Pacific will increase its usage of sustainable fuels

Cathay Pacific has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by committing to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for 10% of total fuel usage by 2030.

For more than a decade, the carrier has led the way in promoting SAF development.

It was the first airline to invest in Fulcrum BioEnergy in 2014, and the airline has already committed to purchasing 1.1 million tonnes of SAF over the next ten years, covering around 2% of its annual pre-Covid-19 fuel demand.

Cathay intends to start receiving SAF produced by Fulcrum in 2024 and deploying it on a larger scale for its flights departing the US once Fulcrum has scaled up its manufacturing.

The airline was also the first to collaborate with Airbus to employ SAF on new aircraft delivery flights from its facility in Toulouse, France.

Cathay Pacific has received nearly 40 brand new aircraft using blended SAF since the cooperation began in 2016.

Augustus Tang, Cathay Pacific’s chief executive, said: “The use of sustainable aviation fuel is key to decarbonizing our operations over the next few decades.”

“Cathay Pacific already has a head start in this space with our investment and offtake agreement with Fulcrum BioEnergy.”

“Our new commitment to have SAF comprise ten percent of our total fuel consumption by 2030 is a clear signal of our determination to achieve our net-zero emissions target and to be a leader in the fight against climate change.”

He further added, “The ability to achieve this target does not rest with airlines alone.”

“We are calling on support from various stakeholder groups to help make it a reality, from policymakers, the energy sector, aircraft and engine manufacturers, and even our customers, who are keen to reduce their carbon footprint.”

“Only by joining hands can we meet this ambitious goal together.”