China’s space refueling vehicle makes debut at Airshow China 2021
ZHUHAI: A space refueling vehicle built by China made its debut at the ongoing 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2021).
The refueling vehicle has been developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
Lifespans of satellites could be extended thanks to the space refueling vehicle, said its developer.
Equipped with a navigation system composed of radars and cameras, the vehicle can track and approach the satellite low on propellant under the guidance of the ground control system.
When reaching approximately two meters from the satellite, it can dock with the satellite’s refueling port with the help of the mechanical arm and complete the fuel transfer.
The functions of the refueling vehicle have been simplified in the design stage in order to load as much fuel as possible. It can carry up to 1.3 tonnes of fuel, more than half of its own weight, reducing the cost by 35 percent compared with re-launching a geostationary orbit satellite, according to the SAST.
Read More
Mauritius reopens to foreign visitors after Covid shutdown
PORT LOUIS: Mauritius fully opened its doors to international visitors on Friday,...
Chinese scientists set seed collection record
LHASA: Chinese scientists have recently completed a seed-collection mission on Mount Qomolangma,...
Battle for abortion rights hits America's streets
WASHINGTON: The abortion rights battle takes to the streets across America on...
First royal wedding held in Russia since revolution
SAINT PETERSBURG: Russia on Friday held its first royal wedding since the...
North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile in latest test
SEOUL: North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media...