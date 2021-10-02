China’s used car sales rise 40.4% in January-August

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Oct, 2021. 03:26 pm

BEIJING: China’s used car sales climbed 40.4 per cent in the January-August period from the year ago, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

The sales volume is 22.8 per cent higher than the same period of 2019 or the pre-pandemic level.

In August, the ratio of used car to new car transactions hit a record high, reaching 0.83.

With the favourable policies, the second-hand car trade between provincial regions has turned active. In August, the share of used car sales between provincial regions took around 60 per cent of the total sales of used cars, data from the ministry showed.

