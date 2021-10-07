Covid-19 claims 46 more lives across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 46 more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

Nationwide fresh infections were 1,453, while the total number of virus cases in Pakistan exceeded 1,255,320.

According to the NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, the total number of recoveries across the country were 1,182,894, while the number of critical patients remained 2,934.

The nationwide death toll was now 28,032, it added.

The positivity ratio of the virus went down to 2.82%, with 51,343 Covid-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Reportedly, Sindh was the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of virus cases with 461,869 infections, followed by Punjab, which had reported a total of 434,647 infections.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported 175,212 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan recorded a total of 33,026.

The total coronavirus cases in the federal capital, so far, were 105,930, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) reported 34,299 cases, so far, while the Gilgit-Baltistan region had a total of 10,338 virus cases so far.

Country-wide Covid-19 testing so far was 19,736,872.

According to the NCOC, total doses administered across the country, so far, were 87,741,079 of which 31,632,731 citizens were fully vaccinated and 62,076,090 persons received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The NCOC had imposed a ban last week on unvaccinated people to prevent them from boarding domestic and international flights and entering educational institutions and shopping malls.