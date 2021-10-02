Covid-19 claims 46 more lives across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 46 more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Reportedly, nation-wide fresh infections were 1,664 while the total number of virus cases in Pakistan so far exceeded 1,248,200.

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, said that the total number of recoveries across the country were 1,173,437 while the number of active cases had dropped to 46,934, who were under treatment in healthcare facilities across the country.

Of these active cases, at least 3,511 virus patients were in a critical condition.

According to the NCOC, after the deaths of 46 people caused by the deadly contagion over the past 24 hours, the nation-wide death toll had risen to 27,831.

Reportedly, Sindh was the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of virus cases with 458,697 infections, followed by Punjab which had reported a total of 432,190 infections.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported a total of 174,260 coronavirus cases so far while Balochistan recorded a total of 32,943.

The total coronavirus cases in the federal capital so far were 105,590, Azad Jammu & Kashmir reported 34,193 cases so far while the Gilgit-Baltistan region had a total of 10,329 virus cases so far.

Country-wide Covid-19 testing had reached 19,486,951.

According to the NCOC, total doses administered across the country so far were 82,830,350 of which 29,054,821 citizens were fully vaccinated and 59,565,195 persons received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The NCOC had imposed a ban on Friday on unvaccinated people to prevent them boarding domestic and international flights and entering educational institutions and shopping malls.

This ban was reportedly imposed as part of measures taken by the government to stop unvaccinated citizens from spreading the virus.