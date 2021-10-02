CPI inflation remains in single-digit at 9 per cent in September

APP News Agency

02nd Oct, 2021. 11:07 am

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in a single-digit by witnessing an increase of 9 per cent during September 2021, compared with the corresponding month of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 2.1 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 per cent in September 2020.

The urban CPI inflation increased 9.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2021, compared with an increase of 8.3 per cent in the previous month and 7.7 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 2 per cent in September, compared with an increase of 0.5 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 per cent in September 2020.

The rural CPI inflation increased 8.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021, compared with an increase of 8.4 per cent in the previous month and 11.1 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 2.3 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.7 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 2 per cent in September 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on a year-on-year basis increased 16.6 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 15.9 per cent a month ago and an increase of 12 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 2.7 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.7 per cent in August and an increase of 2.1 per cent in September 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation on YoY basis increased 19.6 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 17.1 per cent a month ago and an increase of 4.3 per cent in September 2020.

The WPI inflation on a month-on-month basis increased 3.2 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 1.2 per cent in August and an increase of 1 per cent in the corresponding month of 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy, increased 6.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021, compared with an increase of 6.3 per cent in the previous month and 5.5 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.4 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.2 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year.

The rural core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy, increased 6.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021, compared with an increase of 6.2 per cent in the previous month and 7.8 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.5 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.2 per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.4 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean, increased 8.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021, compared with 7.8 per cent in the previous month and 7.1 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.9 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.4 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.4 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20 per cent weighted trimmed mean, increased 8.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021, compared with 7.8 per cent in the previous month and by 10 per cent in September 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 1.2 per cent in September 2021, compared with an increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 per cent in the corresponding month of the last year.

