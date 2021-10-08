For first time in three months, Pakistan reports less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: After more than three months, Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 1,000, showed the data issued from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday.

The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic, said that 912 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Earlier on July 5, Pakistan reported 830 confirmed cases following which the number of new cases started increasing, forcing the government to impose strict measures against the pandemic.

Statistics 8 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,619

Positive Cases: 912

Positivity %: 1.99%

Deaths : 26

Patients on Critical Care: 2763 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 8, 2021

The number of active cases has dropped to 43,648, while 2,761 are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 26 more people on Thursday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,058. Eight of the deceased were on ventilators. 22 were under treatment in different hospitals and four of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 373 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

About 1,184,527 people out of 1,256,233 recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Sindh has overall been the most affected region in the country with 462,155 infections, followed by Punjab with 435,040 cases.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,256,233 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,316, Balochistan 33,040, GB 10,341, ICT 105,983, KP 175,358, Punjab 435,040 and Sindh 462,155.

About 28,058 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 19,782,491 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.