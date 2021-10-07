Debt-to-GDP ratio down to 83.5%: Finance Ministry
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has said that the country’s total debt-to-GDP ratio has decreased to 83.5 per cent as of June 30, 2021 from 87.6 per cent on June 30, 2020.
Responding to some media reports, the statement added that both domestic and external debts have depicted a downward trend from last year.
It said the domestic debt declined to 55.1 per cent of GDP from 56 per cent last year. Similarly, the external debt-to-GDP ratio receded to 28.5 per cent from 31.6 per cent last year.
The statement said the best way to evaluate debt trend was through debt-to-GDP measure. However, the statement clarified that the debt has increased in line with the fiscal deficit.
Read More
SBP issues steps to enhance transparency in foreign currency transactions
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced regulatory measures to...
LCCI urges govt to facilitate carpet industry
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Customs official praised for efforts to alleviate traders’ concerns
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian...
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 7th October 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (7th October 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 7th Oct 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...