Did you know After 150 years, the Edinburgh Seven receive their degrees?

Did you know after 150 years, the Edinburgh Seven received their degrees?

Seven women who were among the first females to be admitted to a British university Edinburgh have been awarded posthumous degrees 150 years after they started their studies

After 150 years, a ceremony was held at the British University of Edinburgh to award certificates to 7 late medical students.

According to media reports, seven women were admitted to the University of Edinburgh for the first time in 1869, breaking the tradition, but they were not awarded degrees.

The seven Edinburgh Seven students no longer exist in the world. These women who campaigned for higher education succeeded in 1877 when legislation was passed to allow women to study at university.

The university administration selected seven lucky students, Mary Anderson, Emily Bowell, Matilda Chaplin, Helen Evans, Sophie, Edith Pechi and Isabel, for their representation and awarded honorary medals and degrees.