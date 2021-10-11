Dubai announces projects worth nearly $7 billion

DUBAI: The government of Dubai has announced a diversified portfolio of the public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than 25 billion dirhams ($6.81 billion), Arab News reported.

The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth 22.58 billion dirhams, 14 road and transport projects worth 2.39 billion dirhams and eight projects in health and safety at 526 million dirhams.