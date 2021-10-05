Dutch companies keen to invest in solid waste energy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Several Dutch companies were interested to invest in the projects of solid waste energy in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar in his office, Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp said that the Dutch companies had great expertise to effectively use domestic and agriculture wastes to produce electricity, which was claimed to be cheaper.

The minister expressed strong desire in the exchange of technology and expertise in the field of electricity generation through solid management.

The minister highlighted the initiatives of the present government to enhance the share of renewable energy in the energy mix of Pakistan, which has been targeted to be 45 per cent by 2030.

He said all the future energy projects would be based on the renewable energy, and reiterated that Pakistan is keen to develop cleaner and environmentally-friendly resources of energy.

Azhar also said that Pakistan is introducing the policy of wheeling of electricity, which would allow power producers to sell electricity to any local business entity instead of the Central Power Purchasing Agency.

Pakistan is investing heavily to enhance the transmission capacity of the country by removing all the bottlenecks and excavating new transmission lines, he added.