Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports down 66%

CAIRO: Egyptian exports of gold, jewellery and gemstones declined 66 per cent to $750 million during the first eight months of 2021, compared with $2.212 billion during the same period in 2020, Arab News reported.

According to the monthly statistics issued by the Egyptian authorities, the exports of gold, jewellery and precious stones decreased during June, amounting to $58 million, compared with $172 million during the same month in 2020.

Egypt exported gold, jewellery and precious stones to around 32 countries during the first eight months of the current year. Ten new export destinations were added to the list, compared with the previous year.