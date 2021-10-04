Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports down 66%
CAIRO: Egyptian exports of gold, jewellery and gemstones declined 66 per cent to $750 million during the first eight months of 2021, compared with $2.212 billion during the same period in 2020, Arab News reported.
According to the monthly statistics issued by the Egyptian authorities, the exports of gold, jewellery and precious stones decreased during June, amounting to $58 million, compared with $172 million during the same month in 2020.
Egypt exported gold, jewellery and precious stones to around 32 countries during the first eight months of the current year. Ten new export destinations were added to the list, compared with the previous year.
Read More
Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2; China at risk
DOHA: Qatar's economy grew 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in...
Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs implemented additional measures to oblige restaurants,...
Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sees itself as a leading player...
Saudi Arabia turning into a global player in tech investment
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global player in terms of...
OGDCL drills 12 new wells in 2020/21
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled 12...