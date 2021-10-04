Eight perish in Milan plane crash

AFP News Agency

04th Oct, 2021. 03:09 pm

MILAN. At least eight people have been killed after a private plane crashed into a building in a suburb near Milan.

The light aircraft piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu crashed into an empty office building in the San Donato Milanese, a comune of the metropolitan city, on Sunday, killing him, his wife and their son, as well as all five others aboard.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12 had taken off from Milan’s Linate airport and was heading for Olbia in the north of the Italian island of Sardinia.

It crashed just a few minutes later in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan, according to aviation agency ANSV, which had opened an investigation into the accident.

According to the witnesses present near the crash site, the plane was already in flames before it crashed into an empty office building undergoing renovations.

Reportedly, the plane crash set the office block on fire while several cars parked in the vicinity were also damaged.

Petrescu, 68, was one of Romania’s richest men. He headed a major construction firm and owned a string of hypermarkets and malls. Reportedly, he also held Germany nationality.

Petrescu’s 65-year-old wife, who also had French nationality, and their son Dan Stefano, 30, were killed, as well as a minor.

Milan Mayor Beppe Sala and his San Donato counterpart Andrea Checchi reached the accident site.

Deputy Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano stated that the plane’s black box had been recovered.

