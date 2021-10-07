Encouraging response to Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 lauded

APP News Agency

07th Oct, 2021. 10:49 am

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has appreciated the response received to the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I would also like to extend my warmest gratitude to our esteemed donors whose contributions have made it possible to show to the world what the real is all about,” he said on his official twitter account.

He said, “Let’s connect again on October 9 and celebrate art, culture, diversity and food.”

“Having received a tremendously encouraging response to our launch for Pavilion at Expo 2020, I would like to thank all the visitors for coming to the Pakistan Pavilion and showing their interest in our culture and appreciating its richness and diversity,” he said.

