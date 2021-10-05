Expatriates make up 67% of real estate workers in KSA
RIYADH: Expatriates make up 67 per cent of all real estate workers in Saudi Arabia, Arab News quoted an official at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), as saying.
“The number of workers currently employed in real estate professions and activities targeted in the localisation process is more than 37,000, of whom 33 per cent are Saudis, while the percentage of expatriates is 67 per cent,” project manager and director of property localisation at the ministry, Mohammad Almasoudi said.
This came on the sidelines of the introductory meeting on the settlement of the real estate sector, which was held at the end of last week.
