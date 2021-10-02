Fans and friends pay tributes to the ‘King of Comedy’

Basma SiddiquiWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 03:55 pm

KARACHI: Pakistan is in a state of shock after the news of the demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif broke the internet on Saturday.

The critically ill comedian had left Pakistan in an air ambulance on September 28 after he requested the government to provide him with medical treatment in the United States.

During a stopover in Germany, the legendary artist had contracted pneumonia. He passed away today at a local hospital in Germany at 66. Earlier, the Sindh government had also sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for the treatment of the legendary artist.

Journalist Waseem Badami was one of the first few people to tweet about the news. Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal later also confirmed the sad news.

Here’s how Sharif’s other fans and friends paid tribute to the ‘King of Comedy’.

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career as a stage performer. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

The comedian also received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received 10 Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as a comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

43 mins ago
Prince Harry nearly died while serving the military in Afghanistan

Prince Harry is well-known for putting his life in danger while serving...
2 hours ago
Celebrities pour in condolences after comedian Umar Sharif's demise

Celebrities, including those across the borders too, poured in their condolences for...
2 hours ago
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

KARACHI: Renowned comedian Umer Sharif has passed away at a local hospital...
3 hours ago
Minal Khan, hubby Ahsan Mohsin seem to be having fun at underwater restaurant

Minal Khan, who is presently vacationing in the Maldives with her husband...
3 hours ago
Legendary comedian Umar Sharif passes away

Umer Sharif, a veteran comedian, died in Germany on Saturday, according to...
3 hours ago
Demi Lovato discusses non-binary identity, ‘I’m as masculine as I am feminine’

Demi Lovato, an American singer, has revealed that she identifies as both...