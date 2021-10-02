Fans and friends pay tributes to the ‘King of Comedy’

KARACHI: Pakistan is in a state of shock after the news of the demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif broke the internet on Saturday.

The critically ill comedian had left Pakistan in an air ambulance on September 28 after he requested the government to provide him with medical treatment in the United States.

During a stopover in Germany, the legendary artist had contracted pneumonia. He passed away today at a local hospital in Germany at 66. Earlier, the Sindh government had also sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for the treatment of the legendary artist.

Journalist Waseem Badami was one of the first few people to tweet about the news. Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal later also confirmed the sad news.

Here’s how Sharif’s other fans and friends paid tribute to the ‘King of Comedy’.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون..

عمر بھای ہم میں نہیں رہے 🙁 https://t.co/6vr9xl9shU — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) October 2, 2021

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

The comedy King, #umarsharif who brought laughter in the lives of generations, left a big vacuum in the entertainment industry of Pakistan today. May Allah grant him Jannah🤲 pic.twitter.com/QwukgDtHQZ — Naz Baloch (@NazBaloch_) October 2, 2021

Devastated to hear that comedy legend #UmarSharif has passed away. Inna lillahe wa inna elaihe rajeoon. We are all poorer today without his wit and wisdom to guide us. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7rHYCzKKsm — Juggun Kazim (@JuggunKazim) October 2, 2021

Sad news King of comedy is passed away. Condolences to his family & to all fans #umarsharif May Allah bless him jannah 🤲🏼 Aameen pic.twitter.com/8nHHN1aViV — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 2, 2021

So sad to lose Umar Sharif. One of the finest in his field, his wit and humour was legendary. We will miss him more in today’s world that’s mired in pessimism. RIP!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 2, 2021

#UmerSharif sahib, you must be at peace now. You made us laugh so much and in end left all of us heartbroken. Go, regale the heaven with your jokes. pic.twitter.com/35kM7C4SIa — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 2, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

The legendary Umer Sharif is no more.

Here's to the King of Comedy.

May you get the highest place in Jannah. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 2, 2021

Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umar Sharif sahab. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 2, 2021

Thank you for the laughs….you will live forever. Rest In Peace Legend. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Omy0jO0QEB — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 2, 2021

Sharif was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career as a stage performer. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

The comedian also received national awards for best director and best actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received 10 Nigar Awards and remains the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as a comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.