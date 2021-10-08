FedEx Express to invest over $400 million in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: FedEx Express will invest more than SR1.5 billion ($400 million) into the Saudi economy over the next 10 years to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands, Arab News reported.
The investment will go into the talent management, local operations and infrastructure, the company said in a statement.
The world’s largest express transportation company is moving to a direct-serve presence as part of its commitment to the kingdom’s non-oil economy.
The company’s investment, in line with the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and the “National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme”, seeks to increase non-oil exports to more than SR1 trillion (approximately $266 billion).
Read More
Gas prices may have peaked but cost hike could hold beyond 2022
Could we see $2 gas in Europe in 2020? That was the...
UAE to issue multi-tranche bond offering
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance is set to issue a dollar-denominated...
Gulf’s demand for corporate loans down in 2021
RIYADH: Corporate loan applications dropped this year in the Gulf region, while...
UAE’s new waste-to-energy plant to open in December
RIYADH: The city of Sharjah in the UAE will open its first...
Moody’s raises medium-oil price outlook to $70
Moody’s investors services raises its medium-term oil price range to $50 and...