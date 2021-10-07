Forex reserves down to $26 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have declined $151 million to $26 billion by the week ended October 1, 2021, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $26.151 billion by the week ended September 24, 2021.

The official reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $126 million to $19.169 billion by the week ended October 1, 2021 compared with $19.295 billion a week ago.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also decreased $25 million to $6.831 billion, compared with $6.856 billion a week ago.