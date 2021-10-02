French media exposes Indian fake news about Pakistan

Web DeskWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 03:49 pm

A French TV channel has exposed Indian media’s fake news regarding the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) launching an offensive strike in Afghanistan’s Panjshir, reported Radio Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday shared a video of France-24 channel’s report in a tweet and said the international media was also revealing Indian fake news and propaganda against Pakistan.

He further said that Indian television channels Zee Hindustan, Times Now and Naubharat also used the same video to spread propaganda against Pakistan.

The anchor at France-24 said that India’s Republic TV aired footage from Arma 3, a military tactical shooter video game, claiming that the visuals showed the PAF attacking the anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir.

Reportedly, the video also referenced Hasti TV, a television channel for the Afghan diaspora in the United Kingdom, as it released a fake report regarding PAF’s attacks on Panjshir.

The anchor at France-24 TV said that footage used in the news item was actually taken from a video game. “So this is a news operation broadcasting the video as a news story.”

The Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan last month, and the resistance in the Panjshir region, has prompted misinformation.

Earlier in September, Indian media ran unverified claims of PAF planes dropping bombs on the Panjshir valley.

