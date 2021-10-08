FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd joins the UN Global Compact

Syed WajeehWeb Editor

08th Oct, 2021. 05:45 pm
Engro

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, a leading dairy company with over 150 years of expertise has joined the United Nations Global Compact to reinforce its commitment towards achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promoting responsible business, a statement said on Friday.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 local networks. It provides strategic direction and support to enable the businesses to achieve their sustainability objectives.

Ali Ahmed Khan, managing director of FCEPL, said: “Our corporate values are wholly aligned with the principles embodied by the UNGC. By formalising this partnership, we not only hope to be stalwarts in championing this common cause, but also serve as exemplars for our industry and other businesses in Pakistan.”

