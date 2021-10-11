Gas transmission network being reinforced

ISLAMABAD: The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would lay around 18,731km of pipelines in their respective areas to strengthen their network transmission and distribution networks during the current fiscal year.

Last year, the companies laid around 3,540km pipelines against the target of 7,497km, according to an official document available with APP.

Besides, the SNGPL and SSGC are working on at least seven major projects to reinforce their gas transmission and distribution systems.

The SNGPL is constructing a 12km pipeline to supply 30 million cubic feet/day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

“The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021,” the document showed.

Similarly, a 20km pipeline is being laid to provide 40MMCFD gas to the Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, which is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021/22.

However, to supply 5MMCFD gas to the Allama Iqbal Industrial City on a temporary basis, a 2km main supply line had already been laid and commissioned by extending the existing network of M-3 Industrial City, whereas, a project is being launched to address the acute low gas pressure issues during the winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, at an estimated cost of Rs2.296 billion for system augmentation of transmission Charsadda-Khazana-Tangi pipeline.

The SNGPL is confident that a 22km transmission mainline from Barki to Sunder and a 10km from Dial to G T Road is expected to be completed by December 2021.

On the SSGC network, a 3.5km pipeline would be constructed at a cost of Rs149.41 million for supplying 13MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi.

The company also got approval for laying an 8.7km pipeline to supply 10MMCFD gas to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan at an estimated cost of Rs731.447 million.

During the current fiscal year, the two companies would collectively invest Rs17.571 billion on the transmission projects, Rs91.812 billion on the distribution projects and Rs3.156 billion on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112.539 billion.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 13,315km transmission, 149,715km distribution and 39,612km service gas pipelines to cater to the requirement of more than 10.3 million consumers across the country.