Global firms competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal

RIYADH: Five North American companies are competing for a deal to sell a share of Saudi Aramco gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported.

Aramco is seeking more than $15 million from this deal, which relates to one of its largest operations, a source told Bloomberg.

The companies bidding for the first round of the deal are Apollo Global Management and Brookfield Asset Management.

BlackRock, EIG Global Energy Partners, and Global Infrastructure Partners made non-binding offers to purchase the share, the source added.