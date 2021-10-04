Govt focusing on agriculture sector: minister
ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of the country, the PTI-led government will materialise the dream of agricultural development with modernising the farming techniques, a government official said on Monday.
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that Kamyab Pakistan is a positive initiative of the government through which people will get interest-free loans.
The farmers will also be able to get loans to increase the production of crops, he said, adding that it is for the first time that the government is focusing on the agriculture sector and a subsidy is being provided to the farmers.
Hopefully, this programme will motivate the young farmers to increase their agricultural production, he added.
